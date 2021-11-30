Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in November

Featuring festive garments and chilly weather essentials.
We're inching closer to the end of the year, which means we at Fashionista are taking stock of our closets and thinking about the items that will get us through winter and the holiday party season. For some of us, that meant growing our collection of outerwear (think a cool quilted Telfar coat) and picking out festive garments (plush velvet dress, anyone?). Others finally purchased their wishlist-topping items as early gifts to themselves. 

See (and shop) all the best things we bought — or wanted to buy — in November in the gallery below:

tna butter high rise short
telfar quilted coat
p448-Luke-WWad-sneakers
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

