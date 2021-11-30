The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in November

Photo: Imaxtree

We're inching closer to the end of the year, which means we at Fashionista are taking stock of our closets and thinking about the items that will get us through winter and the holiday party season. For some of us, that meant growing our collection of outerwear (think a cool quilted Telfar coat) and picking out festive garments (plush velvet dress, anyone?). Others finally purchased their wishlist-topping items as early gifts to themselves.

See (and shop) all the best things we bought — or wanted to buy — in November in the gallery below:

19 Gallery 19 Images

