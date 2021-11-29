Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Gemma Chan
Publish date:

Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Gemma Chan

She's had an eye for excellent style as long as she's been appearing on screens big and small.
Author:

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She's had an eye for excellent style as long as she's been appearing on screens big and small.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

While it might feel like her stardom came overnight with her scene-stealing turn in the 2018 movie "Crazy Rich Asians," Gemma Chan has actually been in the entertainment business for over a decade, steadily chipping away at Hollywood success. But if you're digging into long-buried early red carpet appearances expecting a misstep, you're bound to be sorely disappointed: Chan has had an eye for excellent style as long as she's been appearing on screens big and small.

Starting out as a budding British actor, she wore primarily homegrown brands like Burberry, Christopher Kane and Stella McCartney. But as her star began to explode — especially around the press tour for "Crazy Rich Asians" — Chan began using her red-carpet platform to support Asian-owned or -designed labels (think Simone Rocha, Miss Sohee and Jason Wu). Of course, now that she's an A-lister (working with A-list stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray), she also has access to all the blue-chip brands she could ever want to wear, from Oscar de la Renta, to Valentino, to Miu Miu and more. She's also become a must-have Met Gala guest, attending fashion's biggest night with designers Tom Ford and Prabal Gurung in show-stopping pieces. One thing is for sure: Chan isn't one to blend in. 

When she isn't wearing bold, bright colors or flashy sequins, Chan's experimenting with interesting silhouettes and shapes, unafraid to try trickier pieces that might trip up a less self-assured person. It's precisely that quality that makes her someone we're always excited to see at a big event.

Recommended Articles

See the best of Gemma Chan's red-carpet looks in the gallery below:

gemma-chan-best-outfits-37
gemma-chan-best-outfits-1
gemma-chan-best-outfits-2
37
Gallery
37 Images

Feeling inspired? Shop Chan-inspired picks in the gallery below:

brother vellies bike shoe
prabal gurung knit polo dress
kendall miles posh pump
11
Gallery
11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

sarah-jessica-parker-great-outfits-12
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Sarah Jessica Parker

She's a true style icon, on and off the screen.

Mar 25, 2021
alexa-chung-best-outfits
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Alexa Chung

She's been dominating best-dressed lists and style inspiration boards for over a decade now.

Nov 5, 2021
kristen stewart horiz (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Kristen Stewart

To celebrate this one-of-a-kind star's birthday, we rounded up our favorite Kristen Stewart looks of all time.

Apr 9, 2021
barbra-streisand-beauty-3
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History, Beauty All Stars Edition: Barbra Streisand

She's not just an American treasure — she's also a beauty icon for the ages.

Apr 23, 2021