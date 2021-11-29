Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Gemma Chan

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

While it might feel like her stardom came overnight with her scene-stealing turn in the 2018 movie "Crazy Rich Asians," Gemma Chan has actually been in the entertainment business for over a decade, steadily chipping away at Hollywood success. But if you're digging into long-buried early red carpet appearances expecting a misstep, you're bound to be sorely disappointed: Chan has had an eye for excellent style as long as she's been appearing on screens big and small.

Starting out as a budding British actor, she wore primarily homegrown brands like Burberry, Christopher Kane and Stella McCartney. But as her star began to explode — especially around the press tour for "Crazy Rich Asians" — Chan began using her red-carpet platform to support Asian-owned or -designed labels (think Simone Rocha, Miss Sohee and Jason Wu). Of course, now that she's an A-lister (working with A-list stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray), she also has access to all the blue-chip brands she could ever want to wear, from Oscar de la Renta, to Valentino, to Miu Miu and more. She's also become a must-have Met Gala guest, attending fashion's biggest night with designers Tom Ford and Prabal Gurung in show-stopping pieces. One thing is for sure: Chan isn't one to blend in.

When she isn't wearing bold, bright colors or flashy sequins, Chan's experimenting with interesting silhouettes and shapes, unafraid to try trickier pieces that might trip up a less self-assured person. It's precisely that quality that makes her someone we're always excited to see at a big event.

See the best of Gemma Chan's red-carpet looks in the gallery below:

Feeling inspired? Shop Chan-inspired picks in the gallery below:

