Must Read: Glamour Announces 2021 Women of the Year, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua  Jackson Star in J.Crew's Holiday Campaign

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Glamour's 2021 Women of the Year include Megan Thee Stallion, Amanda Gorman and more

Glamour (full disclosure: my former employer) announced its 2021 Women of the Year honorees: Megan Thee Stallion, Amanda Gorman, Mariska Hargitay, biochemist and mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Katalin Karikó, Georgia voting-rights activists Helen Butler, Nsé Ufot and LaTosha Brown; and Heart of Dinner co-founders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai. The awards will take place on Nov. 8 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. You can read all the stories here. {Fashionista Inbox}

6 Gallery 6 Images

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson star in J.Crew's holiday campaign

Actors (and real-life couple) Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson were photographed together for J.Crew's holiday campaign — 23 years after the "Dawson's Creek" star appeared in the catalog with his cast mates, the brand notes. {Fashionista Inbox}

Balmain's Olivier Rousteing designs collection for Netflix's "The Harder They Fall"

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix's "The Harder They Fall," Balmain and Farfetch unveiled a collection designed by Olivier Rousteing and inspired by the Western, to be sold on netflix.shop, farfetch.com, balmain.com and in select Balmain stores starting on Nov. 3. The pieces span women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories, and "meld the film's bold look with the expected audacious finesse of a Balmain runway," Rousteing said, in a statement. "This capsule collection's fringe-and-suede spirit will look just as at home when worn by Balmain Army members on the avenues of Paris as it would on Nat Love, Rufus Buck, Stagecoach Mary and Trudy Smith in the beautiful open spaces of the American West." {Fashionista Inbox}

15 Gallery 15 Images

How to reach climate-conscious consumers

Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports on a generation of shoppers that are highly aware of the impact their consumption can have on the environment, from how clothes are made to how they arrive at their doorstep — and how brands can speak and cater to them most effectively. {Business of Fashion}

Everlane announces new sustainability initiatives

Everlane is partnering with the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to set — and be held accountable to — three science-based emission reduction targets, the brand said. These are: 55% lower per product carbon emissions by 2030, 46% lower emissions in our stores and HQ by 2030 and net-zero emissions by or before 2050. You can read more about them here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.