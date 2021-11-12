Must Read: Gucci and Balenciaga's 'Hacker Project' Launches, Richemont May Be Striking a Deal With Farfetch

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Gucci and Balenciaga's 'Hacker Project' launches

Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia have partnered on a capsule collection, dubbed the "Hacker Project," which will make its retail debut on Nov. 15. The collection includes ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags and accessories featuring a mash-up of both brands' most iconic logos, fabrics, styles and design details. The collection will be sold exclusively at Gucci stores and pop up locations around the country. {Fashionista inbox}

Richemont may be striking a deal with Farfetch

Richemont, the Swiss luxury group and owner of Cartier, is in "advanced talks" to "bring on Farfetch as a technology partner and minority investor in its loss-making Yoox Net-a-Porter unit," reports Robert Williams for Business of Fashion. "The deal being discussed could include spinning out e-tailer YNAP with investment from Farfetch alongside other parties, as well as YNAP using Farfetch's technology systems to transition to a hybrid model that would blend traditional wholesale with a marketplace strategy." {Business of Fashion}

The return of the claw clip

Terry Nguyen tracks the return of the claw clip's trendiness for Vox's The Goods, exploring "how '90s nostalgia fueled the trendy return of a drugstore hair accessory that never really fell out of use." Nguyen also delves into the historical genesis of the accessory: "These clips were first produced toward the tail-end of the 20th century. It was a ripe time for the hair accessories market, from sparkly barrettes and butterfly clips to scrunchies and headbands." {Vox}

Beauty Independent interviews Allure EIC Jessica Cruel

New Allure Editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel, who assumed the role on Sept. 8 after two years with the publication, discusses her career, her plans for the future and the similarities between being the leader of a magazine and a landlord with Beauty Independent's Taylor Bryant. "Being an editor-in-chief and being a landlord requires a lot of the same skills, but it's really kind of left brain, right brain," she says. "One's very creative, and one's very hands-on and technical in a way." {Beauty Independent}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.