November 4, 2021
There Were...SO Many Celebrities at Gucci's Love Parade Fashion Show
If you're famous and live in L.A., but weren't invited to this event...kinda awkward!
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It's true that, per capita, Los Angeles has to be stacked with the highest famous-to-non-famous person ratio. So it shouldn't come as any surprise that a fashion show taking place on the West Coast would have a front row packed with lots of familiar faces. But there's VIP, and then there's VVVIP, which is what Gucci pulled off for its Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday evening. 

In addition to the celebrities that walked the runway itself — like Phoebe Bridgers, Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith and St. Vincent — the Italian brand seemingly invited just about every famous person in a 100-mile radius to attend, ranging across pretty much any industry you can think of: musicians (Miley Cyrus, Lizzo), actors (Dakota Johnson, Gabrielle Union), filmmakers and screenwriters (Ridley Scott, Jeremy O. Harris), athletes (Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade), activists (Sinéad Burke, Bethann Hardison) and artists (Mickalene Thomas, Petra Collins). In fact, if you're a famous person in the L.A. area and you weren't invited to the Gucci show? Call your manager, ASAP.

See just some of the famous faces who attended Gucci's Love Parade show in L.A.:

