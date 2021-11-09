Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
32 Home Decor Gifts That Will Liven Up Any Space
Including mood-boosting living room essentials and vibrant tabletop adornments.
Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionsita

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Making peace with the monotony of working from home has not been easy, but our collective desire to be anywhere but our bedrooms has brought a newfound appreciation for great interior design. Now we're not just turning to our favorite influencers and celebrities for entertainment and style advice — we're looking to them for pillow arrangement ideas and dreamy tablescapes. 

With that — and gift-giving season — in mind, we've rounded up 32 room-improving accents that will bring beauty and color into whatever space you or your loved ones reside in. From boldly patterned plates and rainbow glassware to plush throws, there's bound to be a house adornment that's worthy of wrapping for someone special. The best part: Many of these items come from small businesses that curate collections from independent designers from all over the world. So, shop to it — your best friend's Instagram-worthy dinner party setup will thank you later.

For a dreamy tablescape...

sin fruit bowl
misette candle holder
lacquered-twist-candle-candles-graziani-jade-green-521381_5000x
17
Gallery
17 Images

Or the perfect night in...

monster thorw hem
15
Gallery
15 Images

