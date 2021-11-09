Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Publish date:

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Red Carpet Tour Commences

She's off to the races in a purple Gucci gown.
Author:
lady-gaga-house-of-gucci-press-tour

We're only a few short weeks away from the "House of Gucci" release on Nov. 24, and while we patiently wait to feast our eyes on archival designer goods from the '80s, the film's leading Lady Gaga is giving us some sartorial appetizers to snack on. 

Gaga arrived at the "House of Gucci" premiere in London on Tuesday in a vibrant purple Gucci gown with dramatic cap sleeves. The thigh-split dress showcased her 2010-era accessories — knee-high fishnet-style stockings and platform-heeled lace-up booties. If Gaga is kicking her press tour off in luxurious Litas, we can only imagine what's to come. 

We'll be keeping this post updated with more Lady Gaga looks from the red carpet premieres, photocalls and press appearances while she promotes the "House of Gucci" in the gallery below.

lady-gaga-house-of-gucci-london-premiere
1
Gallery
1 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are seen filming 'House of Gucci' on March 10, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
News

You're Not Ready for Lady Gaga in the 'House of Gucci' Trailer

"Father, son and house of Gucci."

Jul 30, 2021
main-a-star-is-born-bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-leopard-print-pants-hat
Style

Lady Gaga Wears a Mix of Vintage and Custom Gucci in 'A Star is Born'

Costume designer Erin Benach also shares which real life entertainers inspired pivotal looks in the movie.

Oct 11, 2018
met-gala-2019-lady-gaga-1 crop
Style

Lady Gaga Put on a One-Woman Fashion Show on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

See all four looks she wore while ascending the pink Met steps.

May 8, 2019
hp-venice-film-festival-2019-best-red-carpet-fashion
Style

See the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2019 Venice Film Festival

Models! Gowns! Oh, and movies!

Sep 4, 2019