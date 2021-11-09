Must Read: Introducing the House of Slay, How Independent Brands Resist Counterfeits

From L to R: Prabal Gurung, Tina Leung, Ezra J. Williams, Laura Kim. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Wayan

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Introducing the House of Slay

Prabal Gurung, Philip Lim, Laura Kim, Ezra J. Williams and Tina Leung — also known online as the #Slaysians — spoke to Vogue's Nicole Phelps about coming together to launch the House of Slay (and the first edition of its digital comic book, to be released this week), build a community and bring attention to anti-Asian racism. They're also featured in the New York Times today. {Vogue}



How independent brands are resisting counterfeits

Maliha Shoaib and Lucy Maguire report on the new ways small, emerging designers are protecting their work from fast-fashion and retail copycats, like changing their branding seasonally and adding QR labels to pieces, for Vogue Business. {Vogue Business}

Fashion companies unveil new environmental commitments through UN Fashion Charter

LVMH announced this week that it had signed on to the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, which was recently updated. Now, each signatory must "pledge to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050, and either halve their emissions by the end of the decade or set science-based targets within the next 24 months," Sarah Kent writes, in Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

