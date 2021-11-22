IMG Is Hiring A Senior Manager, Communications In New York, NY

IMG is seeking a senior manager to lead global public relations for IMG’s fashion events portfolio, which includes New York Fashion Week, Australian Fashion Week and MADE, as well as in-house production company IMG FOCUS., among other properties.

IMG is seeking a senior manager to lead global public relations for IMG’s fashion events portfolio, which includes New York Fashion Week, Australian Fashion Week and MADE, as well as in-house production company IMG FOCUS., among other properties. The role will report to the VP Communications serving IMG’s fashion properties, based in New York, NY.

In this position, you will drive media relations efforts, create compelling campaigns and narratives to promote our events and partnerships, and build upon your existing network of influential journalists and fashion stakeholders to champion IMG’s industry leadership.

You should be a strategic, thoughtful, and savvy communications professional with a background in the fashion, lifestyle and/or entertainment industries. You must possess exceptional relationship-building skills, demonstrate operational and management strength, be willing to do the dirty work, and enjoy working in a highly iterative, agile and (at times) intense environment.

The IMG Communications team is a talented group of creative and hardworking PR professionals who represent some of the most influential companies and individuals in the fashion, sports and entertainment industries, building the IMG brand and that of its parent company, Endeavor, around the world. You will have the opportunity to join this team as our fashion PR expert and will be empowered to develop and execute the company’s global fashion PR strategy.

Please see a full list responsibilities and candidate requirements below:

Responsibilities

Develop and implement IMG’s fashion events PR strategy across all communication channels, from feature stories to social media, further establishing the business and its leaders as innovators and leaders in the fashion industry

Create and pitch compelling narratives, flexing your creativity, relationships and writing skills to secure innovative and relevant press coverage

Sustain high-quality media placements in influential fashion, trade, and business outlets to raise the profile of IMG fashion properties, executives, and clients

Craft press plans, releases and announcements, executive talking points, and other PR materials

Engage your existing network in the fashion and creative industries to continually keep IMG top-of-mind among key fashion industry influencers and decision-makers

With the support Communications team leadership, provide crisis management counsel, guiding businesses and their leaders through high-intensity and reputation-impacting events

Support management of international agencies, partners, and vendors supporting global IMG fashion communications efforts

Requirements

Senior level experience in a public relations and/or communications role

Background in fashion, lifestyle, beauty, entertainment and/or other creative industry

Proven history of driving feature press strategy and securing high-impact media placements

Established and trusted relationships with key fashion and lifestyle publications and journalists

Exceptional writing and storytelling skills

Ability to deftly navigate and communicate across all levels of seniority and all personalities, across creative industries

Experience working in live events setting is preferred

Crisis management experience is preferred

To Apply: Click Here