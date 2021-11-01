Inside Out Agency Is Hiring A Showroom / Operations Manager In New York, NY
Inside Out Agency is a New York based boutique fashion agency offering wholesale representation and brand development resources for independent designers and brands. We cater to a global community of stores with an emphasis on independent retail. Our roster of brands is entirely female-owned and we are committed to representing brands that are sustainably minded.
We are expanding our small team and looking for individuals that enjoy the business of fashion as much, if not more, than the clothes themselves. First and foremost we are looking for people who have a deep appreciation for the working mechanics of the industry and who have a “glass half full” attitude. We are proud to be an important “connector” in our own niche of the market, helping brands and retailers bring their visions to fruition.
Job Description
- Maintain showroom space and prep for all in-person meetings, etc
- Oversee all brands profiles on our online platform JOOR including seasonal collection uploads and maintenance, sales reporting, and stock management
- Organize and manage seasonal lookbooks and line sheets.
- Assist in the production of seasonal sales videos
- Manage all sample trafficking
- Maintain sales bookings / budgets
- Reconcile quarterly commissions
- Manage interns including hiring, calendar, school requirements, etc
- Assist in wholesale meetings and sales outreach
- Ongoing communication with wholesale clients regarding any order changes, delays, etc
- Maintain IOA website and instagram
- Potential to travel for European market weeks
Requirements
- 2+ years in a fashion related field
- Positive attitude
- Extremely organized and able to make/maintain your own schedule and organizational systems
- Multi-tasker
- Clear communicator, verbally and written
- Flexible attitude - the daily priorities can change quickly and its important to take it in stride
- Independent thinker who brings new ideas to the table
- Good knowledge of excel and google spreadsheets a must
- Enjoys working independently AND collaborating with others
- Feels comfortable and happy in a support role
This position is Full-Time, Salary + Commission
Please email resume and cover letter to virginia@insideout-agency.com with the job position in the subject line.