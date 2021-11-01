Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Inside Out Agency Is Hiring A Wholesale Account Manager (Freelance or Full-Time) In New York, NY

We are expanding our small team and looking for individuals that enjoy the business of fashion as much, if not more, than the clothes themselves.
Inside Out Agency is a New York based boutique fashion agency offering wholesale representation and brand development resources for independent designers and brands. We cater to a global community of stores with an emphasis on independent retail. Our roster of brands is entirely female-owned and we are committed to representing brands that are sustainably minded.

We are expanding our small team and looking for individuals that enjoy the business of fashion as much, if not more, than the clothes themselves. First and foremost we are looking for people who have a deep appreciation for the working mechanics of the industry and who have a “glass half full” attitude. We are proud to be an important “connector” in our own niche of the market, helping brands and retailers bring their visions to fruition.

Job Description

  • Manage 4-5 brands for North American territory
  • Maintain retailer relationships with open, clear, honest communication. Our first goal is to help our stores have the best assortment they can and wow their customers with our collections. We are focused on our longterm relationships and growth, which means we really listen to our stores and get to know them, and we’re NICE and HELPFUL.
  • Handle all seasonal sales outreach
  • Book in-person and virtual appointments for each market season
  • Maintain detailed reports on status of all customers during market season
  • Work closely with brands on collection development and brand assets to insure they’re output is inline with our needs for the markets
  • Set seasonal sales goals (and exceed them!)
  • End of season reporting and feedback for brands

Requirements

  • 3+ years in a sales position (preferably with 2+ in fashion wholesale)
  • Positive attitude and big picture thinker
  • Adept problem solver. At the most basic level, we are the liaison between retailers and designers and our job is to handle any issues that arise between the two, including logistics, big personalities, damages, etc and to maintain happiness and growth.
  • Good self management and organization
  • Clear, constant communicator, both verbally and written
  • Independent work style, but enjoys partnerships and group tasks
  • Confidence to ask for help when needed
  • Motivated by success

This position is Freelance or Full-Time, base plus commission

Please email resume and cover letter to virginia@insideout-agency.com with the job position in the subject line.

