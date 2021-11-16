Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
The 22 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 'InStyle' Awards
Featuring Hollywood's trendsetters, tastemakers and stylish movers-and-shakers.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Monday evening, celebrities and fashion folk gathered at the Getty Center in Los Angeles for the sixth annual 2021 InStyle Awards, honoring Hollywood's trendsetters, tastemakers and stylish movers-and-shakers. This year's event drew an impressive crowd that included many industry favorites — Kaia Gerber, for one, arrived in a sparkly fringed Alexander McQueen dress, slightly matching her mom, Cindy Crawford, who wore a shimmering Missoni gown. 

With Michael Kors taking home the Designer Award, several attendees wore his glittering creations to the event, including Lori Harvey and Kate Hudson. Hanifa's Anifa Mvuemba, honored with the Future of Fashion Award, made a memorable entrance in one of her feather-trimmed purple gowns. Other sartorial highlights included Storm Reid in an edgy leather Prada set, Lana Condor in polka-dotted Georges Chakra ensemble and Madeline Brewer in a laser-cut Cong Tri gown. 

Click through the gallery below to see the best looks from the event.

