Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Covers 'Vanity Fair,' What Fashion Can Do To Become 80% Circular

Jennifer Lawrence covers Vanity Fair

Jennifer Lawrence covers the December issue of Vanity Fair in a striped Dior sweater. In the cover story, the actor opens up to Karen Valby about love, fame and her long break from the public eye. Now married and with a baby on the way, the actor revealed she is "nervous" to come back: "I haven't spoken to the world in forever. And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect…." Other than discussing her re-entrance into society, Lawrence talked about her return to the screen in Adam McKay's end-of-the-world comedy "Don't Look Up." {Vanity Fair}

New report outlines what fashion can do to become 80% circular

A new report from Global Fashion Agenda in partnership with McKinsey & Co. revealed that fashion produced 2.1 billion tons of CO2 equivalent, or roughly 4% of the global CO2 equivalent emissions. So how can fashion curb its emissions? According to Holly Syrett, the impact programs and sustainability director for Global Fashion Agenda, the industry needs to move away from virgin raw materials, embrace resale and reuse and put more investment money towards circularity at scale. {WWD}

Oscar de la Renta launched a resale platform

Oscar de la Renta wants to provide its clients with a sustainable alternative by launching a resale platform. Called "Encore," the new initiative will extend the life and utility of exceptional vintage pieces. The brand is working with individual clients and reputable vintage sellers to curate an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta pieces. As an added bonus, sellers will have the option to donate the proceeds from their sales to Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen or the Colleagues of Los Angeles. You can check out Encore, which went live on Monday, here. {Fashionista inbox}

