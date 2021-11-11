Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jodie Turner-Smith Looking Like a Pink Diamond in The Attico

She sparkled head-to-toe at the 2019 BET Awards.
jodie turner smith bet awards 2019

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Ever since 2019's "Queen & Slim" thrust British actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith directly into the spotlight, the red-carpet landscape hasn't been the same. She reminded us of this — and continued to solidify herself as one of this year's best-dressed stars — at a spate of events hosted by Gucci last week. But you could say it all began at the 2019 BET Awards, where she took the stage alongside Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas to debut the trailer for that breakthrough film.

Turner-Smith looked stunning, as she is wont to do, wearing a mauve lurex dress with red accents by The Attico, red lace-up heels, dangly pink earrings and a delicately bejeweled headpiece — all styled by Petra Flannery. It sounds like a lot, but she carries it all as effortlessly as she did that big, feathered strawberry coat she modeled on the Gucci Love Parade runway.

jodie turner smith bet awards 2019 2

I think the ease of this look is partially due to Turner-Smith's innate beauty and confidence, and partially due to the lurex: The '70s-tinged metallic fabric reads a bit more subtle and flat than other sparkly materials, and is thus an easy way to incorporate some shine into a look without turning into a human disco ball (not that there's anything wrong with that).

Shop a few softly sparkly pieces in the gallery below.

