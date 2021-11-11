Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jodie Turner-Smith Looking Like a Pink Diamond in The Attico

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ever since 2019's "Queen & Slim" thrust British actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith directly into the spotlight, the red-carpet landscape hasn't been the same. She reminded us of this — and continued to solidify herself as one of this year's best-dressed stars — at a spate of events hosted by Gucci last week. But you could say it all began at the 2019 BET Awards, where she took the stage alongside Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas to debut the trailer for that breakthrough film.

Turner-Smith looked stunning, as she is wont to do, wearing a mauve lurex dress with red accents by The Attico, red lace-up heels, dangly pink earrings and a delicately bejeweled headpiece — all styled by Petra Flannery. It sounds like a lot, but she carries it all as effortlessly as she did that big, feathered strawberry coat she modeled on the Gucci Love Parade runway.

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

I think the ease of this look is partially due to Turner-Smith's innate beauty and confidence, and partially due to the lurex: The '70s-tinged metallic fabric reads a bit more subtle and flat than other sparkly materials, and is thus an easy way to incorporate some shine into a look without turning into a human disco ball (not that there's anything wrong with that).

Shop a few softly sparkly pieces in the gallery below.

