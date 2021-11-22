Great Outfits in Fashion History: Juno Temple in Holiday-Ready Velvet

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Almost a year and a half after everyone else, I finally got around to watching "Ted Lasso" — of course, I devoured both seasons in a matter of days, and proceeded to read every profile, think piece and other press the cast has done since the series first premiered last summer. At the center of two of my favorite relationships (a — spoiler? — romantic one with Roy, a friendship with Rebecca) on the show is Juno Temple's Keeley Jones, the model/influencer/TV personality-turned-PR maven with a big ponytail and a bigger heart. Obviously, the actor that brings her to life on screen has an equally fun and recognizable approach to style: She was a Mulberry and Miu Miu staple at the peak of the British "It" girl, and continues to enthusiastically share her Versace, Alexander McQueen and Christopher Esber looks today. With the holidays in full swing, I'm thinking back to one of Temple's most seasonal-party-ready ensembles.

Temple's Fall 2017 Monse dress from the 2017 Governors Awards in L.A. covers all the greatest hits of holiday dressing: a punchy shade of red, plush velvet, sparkly accessories. The one-sleeve style features drawstrings at the shoulder and the hip — unexpected details that draw the eye, but don't detract from the striking color or texture of the fabric. Juno brought in the embellishments in the form of satin platform sandals by Sophia Webster with crystal florals and an array of silver earrings and rings. Her hair was done up in a high pony Keeley would definitely approve of.

