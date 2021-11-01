Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion Is Hiring A Part-Time E-Commerce, Graphic Design, Marketing Assistant In New York, NY
Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion are sister brands underneath the management of Inside Out Agency. Kurt Lyle is a contemporary womens brand as well as a multi-brand e-commerce store that highlights designs that inspire happiness and levity. Untitled in Motion, which recently launched in the spring of 2021, is a high end print driven collection inspired by the liminality of creativity and the dreamworld.
Job Description
- Update Shopify on a weekly basis depending on styles to feature, including homepage and sorting of collections
- Manage wholesale orders - placing orders, receiving stock, confirming inventory, approving invoices, etc
- Process and ship web orders 3 times a week
- Manage Garmentory partnership and customer service. Set growth goals with Garmentory and work towards more promotion
- Create 2-3 email blasts per week. Segment customer list for more targeted outreach.
- Manage customer service including swaps, returns, product questions, etc
- Plan sales and promotion calendar
- Produce mini photoshoots for e-comm and marketing
- Plan weekly instagram posts
- Create new content for social media - look into Tik Tok and other avenues…
- Create ad assets for our digital media partner
Requirements
- 2+ years in e-commerce or fashion marketing
- Positive attitude
- Multi tasker, likes to exercise both the left and right brains (often in the same hour)
- Enjoys pulling together small creative teams to develop content and can make magic happen on a small budget
- Excellent communication and customer service
- Basic graphic design skills a must
- Finger on the pulse - in touch with what's happening in fashion and on social media
- Motivated by growth
This position is Part-Time, base plus commission.
Please email resume and cover letter to virginia@insideout-agency.com with the job position in the subject line.