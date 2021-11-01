Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion Is Hiring A Part-Time E-Commerce, Graphic Design, Marketing Assistant In New York, NY

Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion are sister brands underneath the management of Inside Out Agency.

Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion are sister brands underneath the management of Inside Out Agency. Kurt Lyle is a contemporary womens brand as well as a multi-brand e-commerce store that highlights designs that inspire happiness and levity. Untitled in Motion, which recently launched in the spring of 2021, is a high end print driven collection inspired by the liminality of creativity and the dreamworld.

Job Description

Update Shopify on a weekly basis depending on styles to feature, including homepage and sorting of collections

Manage wholesale orders - placing orders, receiving stock, confirming inventory, approving invoices, etc

Process and ship web orders 3 times a week

Manage Garmentory partnership and customer service. Set growth goals with Garmentory and work towards more promotion

Create 2-3 email blasts per week. Segment customer list for more targeted outreach.

Manage customer service including swaps, returns, product questions, etc

Plan sales and promotion calendar

Produce mini photoshoots for e-comm and marketing

Plan weekly instagram posts

Create new content for social media - look into Tik Tok and other avenues…

Create ad assets for our digital media partner

Requirements

2+ years in e-commerce or fashion marketing

Positive attitude

Multi tasker, likes to exercise both the left and right brains (often in the same hour)

Enjoys pulling together small creative teams to develop content and can make magic happen on a small budget

Excellent communication and customer service

Basic graphic design skills a must

Finger on the pulse - in touch with what's happening in fashion and on social media

Motivated by growth

This position is Part-Time, base plus commission.



Please email resume and cover letter to virginia@insideout-agency.com with the job position in the subject line.