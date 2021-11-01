Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion Is Hiring A Part-Time E-Commerce, Graphic Design, Marketing Assistant In New York, NY

Kurtlyle_Fashionista

Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion are sister brands underneath the management of Inside Out Agency. Kurt Lyle is a contemporary womens brand as well as a multi-brand e-commerce store that highlights designs that inspire happiness and levity. Untitled in Motion, which recently launched in the spring of 2021, is a high end print driven collection inspired by the liminality of creativity and the dreamworld.

Job Description

  • Update Shopify on a weekly basis depending on styles to feature, including homepage and sorting of collections
  • Manage wholesale orders - placing orders, receiving stock, confirming inventory, approving invoices, etc
  • Process and ship web orders 3 times a week
  • Manage Garmentory partnership and customer service. Set growth goals with Garmentory and work towards more promotion
  • Create 2-3 email blasts per week. Segment customer list for more targeted outreach.
  • Manage customer service including swaps, returns, product questions, etc
  • Plan sales and promotion calendar
  • Produce mini photoshoots for e-comm and marketing
  • Plan weekly instagram posts
  • Create new content for social media - look into Tik Tok and other avenues…
  • Create ad assets for our digital media partner

Requirements

  • 2+ years in e-commerce or fashion marketing
  • Positive attitude
  • Multi tasker, likes to exercise both the left and right brains (often in the same hour)
  • Enjoys pulling together small creative teams to develop content and can make magic happen on a small budget
  • Excellent communication and customer service
  • Basic graphic design skills a must
  • Finger on the pulse - in touch with what's happening in fashion and on social media
  • Motivated by growth

This position is Part-Time, base plus commission.

Please email resume and cover letter to virginia@insideout-agency.com with the job position in the subject line.

