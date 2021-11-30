L&Co. Is Hiring A PR/Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

The mission of the Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. A minimum of 1+ year experience is required, internships considered.

The mission of the Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to either the Manager or Director on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.

Requirements:

At least 1+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered

Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Strategic approach to problem solving

Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Responsibilities:

Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the weekly/monthly/yearly client reports

Assist team with pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, celebrity/VIP seeding initiatives

Maintain and edit master media lists, seasonal sample inventories, editor/celebrity gifting documents, organization of client collateral

Oversee daily sample trafficking and press clippings

Track print/digital/social coverage on a daily basis

Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities

Responsible for daily maintenance of sample closet

Build media relationships with market assistants

Knowledge of social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook etc.

Oversee department interns

Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives

To Apply: Please send your resume to Jacqueline@lividini.com, subject line Coordinator.