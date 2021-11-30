L&Co. Is Hiring A Senior PR/Marketing Manager In New York, NY

The mission of the Senior Manager at Lividini & Co. is to play a lead role in day-to-day account management and the development of communications, marketing and PR programs for clients.

The mission of the Senior Manager at Lividini & Co. is to play a lead role in day-to-day account management and the development of communications, marketing and PR programs for clients. The candidate should be an avid consumer of media and popular culture and have a deep affinity for fashion and design. The position calls for an EXPERT publicity strategist and relationship builder. The ideal candidate for this role possesses strong analytical and interpersonal skills, is driven, a strategic thinker and a collaborative team player. The Senior Manager must be comfortable with supervising, developing, coaching and mentoring a dynamic team and will report to either a Director or Vice President on everyday initiatives relating to clients PR/Marketing activities and strategy execution.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Journalism, Public Relations, Communications, or related field

At least 4-6 years’ experience working in Public Relations either In-House or at an Agency with men’s and women’s editors

Superior knowledge of fashion/consumer media practices, as well a phenomenal track record in garnering top-tier coverage in print and digital media

Deep understanding of fashion/accessories/retail trends and market

Experience in event planning with big brand/big budget a plus

Responsible for management and timely distribution of editorial reports, press clippings and budgetary tracking documents

Experience in supervision/mentoring junior staff is required to manage coordinators and interns

Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues

Must have high level of interest and proficiency in new media landscape, and experience with social media and outlets including blogs, communities and networks

Must be proficient in Powerpoint, Photoshop, Excel, Word, Cision, Keynote, Fashion GPS and social media networks

Must have ability to thrive in a fast paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a consistent positive attitude

Management of a minimum of 3-4 accounts at the same time

Responsibilities:

Secure strategic press coverage – both features/news items and product editorial in top national, regional and online media outlets

Maintain strong relationships with key fashion/accessories market editors, relevant fashion stylists and bloggers/influencers

Assist on the creation of innovative communications seasonal strategies for large national and global brands as well as niche designers

Conceptualize and assist in execution of press events

Manage event budgets

Cultivate relationships with influencers for product seeding/recruit brand ambassadors

Accompany clients and editors on domestic and international press trips

Materials Development: crafting internal and external client and press materials (i.e. composing pitches, press kits, media alerts, press releases, reporting/executive summaries and recaps etc.)

Execute and optimize a full-scale PR strategy for various clients, specifically in the fashion and accessories space

Work closely with team to execute the client strategies and produce results in line with client PR weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly goals and tracking of brand impressions

Extensive client contact, addressing questions and concerns on a daily basis

Manage media outreach calendar to pitch and leverage media opportunities for all clients

Daily management of media requests and facilitating/overseeing daily sample trafficking and press clippings/credits binder

Manage editing of client reports and all recaps to ensure on track to meeting all client editorial goals

Oversee management of samples and sample closet, maintain detailed inventory record of all client products

Engage in new business pitches as needed by the agency

Management of Coordinator and Interns

To Apply: Please send your resume to Jacqueline@lividini.com, subject line Senior Manager.