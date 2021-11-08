The Best Looks From the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala

L.A.'s most Gucci-fied red carpet (save for the step-and-repeat at the "Love Parade") came back over the weekend, as celebrities, filmmakers, artists and other stylish folks gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art — better known as LACMA —for the Art+Film Gala.

Celebrating its 10th year, the event is a fundraiser mainly for the museum's film initiatives, but it also benefits future exhibitions, acquisitions and programming, according to a press release. The gala was once again sponsored by Gucci. (The brand is also a presenting sponsor for LACMA's display of "The Obama Portraits," which will be open until Jan. 2, and its companion exhibition, "Black American Portraits.") As you can imagine, there was a lot of of the brand on the blue carpet: A post-event media alert had an incomplete list of 66 confirmed guests that it dressed, including honorees Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Steven Spielberg; gala co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and many of the celebrities in attendance.

Though many of the most memorable looks from the evening came from the mind of creative director Alessandro Michele and his team, other designers also made an impression, from Hailey Bieber's incredibly elegant, minimal white Saint Laurent Spring 2022 gown to Jaime Xie's colorful, textural Tomo Koizumi two-piece set.

See all of the best, can't-miss looks from the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala in the gallery, below.

