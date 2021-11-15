Must Read: Lil Nas X Covers 'GQ,' Cover Girl Launches Skin Care

Lil Nas X on the December 2021 cover of "GQ." Photo: Captured with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for GQ

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Lil Nas X covers GQ

GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year issue stars Lil Nas X. The magazine released one of the three cover stories on Monday, with the second and third following later this week. For the first cover story, the musician sat down with actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris for a candid discussion about the hypermasculine rap scene, prioritizing self-love and the making of "Montero." {GQ}

Cover Girl launches skin care

Cover Girl, the brand that's built an empire on concealer and waterproof mascara, has set its sights on what lies beneath makeup: our skin. The Coty Inc.-owned company launched a vegan skin care line available now on select retailers online. According to WWD, the lineup consists of 90% "naturally derived ingredients" and includes a cleanser, a priming mist and three moisturizers, all priced below $15. {WWD}

New report details Shein labor law violations

A new report by the Swiss advocacy group Public Eye accuses Shein of violating Chinese labor laws. Public Eye's researchers visited 17 factories supplying the fast-fashion giant. They discovered some manufacturers were informal factories set up in residential buildings and others had barred windows and no emergency exits. The company responded to the report saying that it "will initiate an investigation" and promised to take "immediate action" if they identify supply chain issues. {Business of Fashion}

Depop and "Gossip Girl" launch exclusive collab

HBO and Warner Bros have teamed up with Depop to celebrate the second season of "Gossip Girl." For the partnership, "Gossip Girl" Costume Designer Eric Daman worked with Depop's top sellers to curate a limited series of shops inspired by the wardrobes of characters from the show. Launching Monday, the collaboration is all about expressing your individual style and connecting with a sustainably-minded community who want to shop more mindfully. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.