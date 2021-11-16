Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Production Assistant In New York, NY
Lindsey Thornburg is seeking a skilled, energetic candidate with relevant higher education to join our small team.
Must be confident with technical design, sample cutting, pattern making, navigating the garment district and possess a strong knowledge of fabric, trims and garment construction.
The position will include but not limited to;
- processing and packaging shipments
- sample cutting specializing in heavy outerwear fabrications
- communicating with the cutting room and factories
- assist with fabric layouts in the cutting room
- assist production director
- communicating with local fabric and trim vendors, pattern digitizer
- fabric and trim sourcing
- web data entry (inventory and style updates and maintenance)
Please send resumes to: info@lindseythornburg.com, subject line Production Assistant.