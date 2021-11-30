Lizzie Fortunato Is Seeking A Production Assistant Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Who We Are: Lizzie Fortunato is a New York City-based accessories brand founded in 2008 by twin sisters Elizabeth and Kathryn Fortunato. The Lizzie Fortunato team, based in Soho, NYC, is composed of 14 creative, passionate individuals who have grown the business to a leading jewelry and accessories brand sold domestically and internationally.

Lizzie sources materials and inspiration from around the globe to create collections that are informed by travel and art. Lizzie’s fondness for found materials and her adherence to an “intentional” and hands-on production process make each design truly unique.

Lizzie is a member of the CFDA; her designs have been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Vogue, and The New York Times and have been worn by Anne Hathaway, Solange Knowles, Julianne Moore, and Drew Barrymore, among others. In addition to a robust e-commerce business, the line is sold at Matches Fashion, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Moda Operandi, and other high-end retailers.

Who You Are: You are an eager and enthusiastic go-getter. You are excited to learn about the ins and outs of domestic and international jewelry production, inventory management, quality control, and small business operations, and are willing to assume any task, no matter how small or large. You are a fast learner, you are detail-oriented, and you are optimistic and excited to make the most of your time at Lizzie Fortunato.

What You Will Do:

Assist in ordering supplies and sourcing new materials where required

Coordinate with domestic vendors and make frequent trips to midtown to interact with jewelers in person (bringing new projects, supplies, picking up finished styles, ensuring quality control and communicating in a professional and accurate manner)

Accurately and efficiently organize projects for the Lizzie Fortunato assembly team as instructed by the Production Manager

Assist Production team in accurately recording incoming materials in the Lizzie Fortunato internal system

Transport components and production projects between different members of the assembly line

Aggregate final, ready-to-ship product, including quality control, in order to fulfill seasonal orders on a timely basis with top quality product

Create and submit accurate production orders when needed

Ad-hoc requests

Qualifications:

Passionate about Lizzie Fortunato brand and small / start-up setting

Eager, self-starter with a positive attitude and an ability to creatively solve problems

Extreme attention to detail; ability to multitask and prioritize and work efficiently and accurately in a fast-paced environment

Excellent time management skills

Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

Self-motivated and highly organized

Stellar communication and follow-up skills

Confidence to tackle any project

Strong work ethic with the ability to think critically and proactively

Details:

2-4 days per week depending on candidate’s schedule and LF’s needs

Paid hourly: $15 / hour

Internships to last the duration of the semester (minimum 6 months) with potential extension based on performance and availability

To Apply: Please send your resume to michelle.fried@lizziefortunato.com, subject line Production Assistant Intern.