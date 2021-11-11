Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Loeffler Randall Is Hiring A Digital Marketing Manager In New York, NY

The Digital Marketing Manager will be partnering with VP, Marketing and CEO on execution of business objectives for Loefflerrandall.com and related digital platforms.
LOEFFLER RANDALL jpg_grande

Objective: Partner with VP, Marketing and CEO on execution of business objectives for Loefflerrandall.com and related digital platforms. Work to achieve department goals through optimization of search marketing, email marketing, affiliate marketing, and CRM media. Assist as needed with daily operations and site maintenance, and work cohesively with cross-functional partners in marketing, merchandising, sales and logistics.

Responsibilities:

Performance Media
• Manage third party paid advertising agency: paid search, paid social, retargeting, and prospecting
• Oversee paid digital spend according to monthly, quarterly, and yearly budget revenue goals
• Prepare thoughtful, effective, and cohesive digital marketing plans to support seasonal launches and promotions
• Coordinate and share all seasonal assets and updates from the graphics team to the media agency: responsible for correct SKU representation, sizing, and copy including A/B testing
• Retain high level brand halo imagery through all media formats: display, DPA, Instagram, Facebook, etc
• Update and maintain meta titles, descriptions, and keywords for optimized SEO during product uploads and refreshes
• Communicate success of all media buys, including retargeting and prospecting campaigns, to senior team and provide thoughtful feedback on future activations

Affiliate Marketing
• Oversee affiliate channel to achieve a targeted growth of 50 pts YOY
• Develop and execute a blogger and influencer outreach strategy in tandem with PR, and secure blog mentions and link-backs to loefflerrandall.com
• Manage day to day needs of this channel including: joint promotions, paid story placements, commission structure, seasonal launch communication, and sale/promo code routing

E-mail Marketing
• Responsible for timely and accurate coding, testing, and publication of all email marketing
• Partner closely with marketing and in-house creative team on assets, scheduling, and copy
• Create copy for subject lines and product headlines on promotional emails
• Execute on email marketing schedule and updates, including refreshes of email franchises such as Welcome Series and post-purchase communications
• Utilize customer information architecture to develop various segmentation strategies: identify and set objectives for user personas to grow existing business and acquire previous non-converters
• Create and execute email acquisition programs with a goal to increase email list size 25% YOY

Management & Strategy
• Work with social and content team to drive thoughtful content creation
• Generate weekly look back reports on email and performance media results
• Track industry best practices, remain current in digital marketing trends, and conduct consumer research to identify customer behaviors
• Proactively make data led recommendations to continue innovation, explore new opportunities, identify the right prospects for the brand, and successfully implement changes
• Strategize and develop high touch CRM programs to drive consumer engagement
• Leverage Google Analytics to provide deeper, actionable insights on customer shopping behavior for site ops, merchandising, and buying
• Be a cross-functional communicator and problem-solver to support efficiency and growth
• Prioritize and manage projects based on timeline, resources, and budget
• Asses every situation holistically, make thoughtful tradeoffs, and remain flexible to shifts in strategy
• Opportunity to manage E-Commerce Associate and Customer Service Representative, and mentor employees for long term success

CAREER DEVELOPMENT
Role will grow with increased sales volume, size of team, and new opportunities within the business.

TO APPLY: Please send your resume to brian@loefflerrandall.com, subject line Digital Marketing Manager.

