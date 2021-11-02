Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Publish date:

18 Fancy Beauty Gifts Because Honestly, We All Deserve Nice Shit

To quote Ferris Bueller, if you have the means, we highly recommend picking these up.
Author:
beauty gifts 2021 chanel main

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

What do you get the person who has seemingly everything? The loved one who's so focused on others, they often neglect to treat themselves? You simply can't go wrong with fancy beauty stuff: designer fragrances in the most beautiful packaging you've ever seen, makeup sets that would impress even the pros, over-the-top skin care and impossibly chic candles that are almost too pretty to burn.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a selection of ultra-luxurious beauty gifts that are — to quote Ferris Bueller — so choice. If you have the means, we highly recommend picking them up. 

gilded-body-marble-brush-cacatta-viola
18
Gallery
18 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

luxury beauty gg.001
Beauty

23 Fancy Beauty Gifts to Distract You From 2020

Anyone else need a bit of escapism right now?

Nov 6, 2020
nordstrom-sale-beauty-promo
Beauty

The 44 Best Beauty Deals to Shop From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It's time to stock up on all your favorite skin, hair, makeup, fragrance, body and wellness products.

Jul 28, 2021
fenty-beauty-lip-scrub-promo
Beauty

The 37 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in May

Including spray-on sunscreen, a Rihanna-approved lip scrub, a palo santo-spiked moisturizer, CBD gummies that support a noble cause and more.

May 31, 2019
nordstrom anniversary sale beauty promo
Beauty

58 Editor-Approved Beauty Products You Can Score at This Year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Out of 284 skin, hair, makeup and fragrance items on sale, these are the stand-outs, hand-selected by our beauty editor.

Jul 12, 2019