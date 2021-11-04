Great Outfits in Fashion History: Madonna in Tom Ford for Gucci at the 1995 VMAs

It was the night she delivered the infamous line, "Courtney Love's in dire need of attention right now."

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Tom Ford-era Gucci is so hot right now: Pieces from his time at the house are fetching high prices on the resale market and one particularly iconic look was even re-created by current Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, and then re-worn by Gwyneth Paltrow. Michele and Madonna might want to team up next to re-create this memorable royal-blue satin moment from around the same time; Madonna wore the above Fall 1995 look to that year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Though, I have to say, it's unlikely they'll do much better than "Real Housewives of New York" star Leah McSweeney, who replicated the look to a T for Halloween this year. The bra, the makeup, the hair, the moonman — it's all eerily perfect. (Shout out to Vogue's Liana Satenstein, who also put together an excellent Halloween rendition with some tin foil.)

The look is memorable on its own, but you also can't forget the perfect line Madonna delivered while wearing it — and I'm not talking about a VMA acceptance speech. During an interview with Kurt Loder, a makeup palette flies past her head. Madonna's matter-of-fact response, upon realizing who threw it: "Courtney Love's in dire need of attention right now."

It was an iconic night for Madonna on many levels, certainly worth memorializing whether it's Halloween or not. Shop a few satin-y royal-blue blouses in the gallery below.

