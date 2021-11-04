Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Publish date:

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Madonna in Tom Ford for Gucci at the 1995 VMAs

It was the night she delivered the infamous line, "Courtney Love's in dire need of attention right now."
Author:
madonna 1995 vmas

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Tom Ford-era Gucci is so hot right now: Pieces from his time at the house are fetching high prices on the resale market and one particularly iconic look was even re-created by current Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, and then re-worn by Gwyneth Paltrow. Michele and Madonna might want to team up next to re-create this memorable royal-blue satin moment from around the same time; Madonna wore the above Fall 1995 look to that year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Though, I have to say, it's unlikely they'll do much better than "Real Housewives of New York" star Leah McSweeney, who replicated the look to a T for Halloween this year. The bra, the makeup, the hair, the moonman — it's all eerily perfect. (Shout out to Vogue's Liana Satenstein, who also put together an excellent Halloween rendition with some tin foil.)

Recommended Articles

The look is memorable on its own, but you also can't forget the perfect line Madonna delivered while wearing it — and I'm not talking about a VMA acceptance speech. During an interview with Kurt Loder, a makeup palette flies past her head. Madonna's matter-of-fact response, upon realizing who threw it: "Courtney Love's in dire need of attention right now."

It was an iconic night for Madonna on many levels, certainly worth memorializing whether it's Halloween or not. Shop a few satin-y royal-blue blouses in the gallery below.

mango top
cjr top
equipment
4
Gallery
4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

eve-tom-ford-gucci-2003-met-gala-1 copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Eve in Tom Ford-Era Gucci

The rapper attended the 2003 Met Gala in this timeless stunner.

Apr 6, 2021
naomi cambell 1997 vmas (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomi Campbell in a Sparkly Versace Mini Dress at the 1997 VMAs

You would be staring at her, too.

Oct 1, 2020
mariah carey vmas 1997 c
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mariah Carey at the 1997 VMAs

We don't talk enough about Carey's '90s looks.

Apr 16, 2020
lizzo-vmas-2019-promo
Style

See What Lizzo (and Some Other People Who Were There, Too) Wore to the 2019 MTV VMAs

Apparently she was not the only one on the red carpet?

Aug 27, 2019