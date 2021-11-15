Matthieu Blazy Is Bottega Veneta's New Creative Director

Photo: Willy Vanderperre/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Less than a week after news of Daniel Lee's exit from Bottega Veneta dropped (and the fashion industry was left speculating as to why and what comes next), the Italian fashion house has announced that Matthieu Blazy will be taking over, effective immediately.

Though he's worked mostly behind the scenes, Blazy has already amassed a following for his work at brands like Raf Simons, Maison Martin Margiela and Céline. The Paris-born designer is a graduate of Brussels' La Cambre, and most recently worked on Lee's team at Bottega Veneta as ready-to-wear design director, a role he's had since 2020.

"Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented individual, whom I am proud and excited to entrust with the creative helm of our luxury house," Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said, in a statement. "Bottega Veneta has always been equated with signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu's appointment will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the values that are at the core of Bottega Veneta."

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, added: "The very solid foundations, specific codes and unique identity of Bottega Veneta enable us to nurture great ambitions for the future of this luxury house. I am confident that Matthieu Blazy's wealth of experience and broad cultural background will allow him to bring his creative impetus to the task of carrying on the legacy of Bottega Veneta."

Blazy's first collection for Bottega Veneta will debut in February.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.