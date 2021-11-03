Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Mega Mega Projects Is Seeking Winter '21 Sales Interns In New York, NY

This position requires a minimum of 2 days in the NYC showroom per week, with opportunity for remote work as well.
Mega Mega Projects is a multi-label Designer Jewelry and Accessories Showroom based in downtown New York City providing PR, Sales, Digital Marketing, Social Media Services and Consulting to fashion brands. This position requires a minimum of 2 days in the NYC showroom per week, with opportunity for remote work as well. 

We are looking for enthusiastic, motivated and detail-oriented interns to start immediately for the Winter 2021 semester. Our Internship Program is intended to give participants a thorough understanding of the Fashion Wholesale industry through detailed training and hands-on experience, ultimately preparing you for an entry-level position in the fashion industry.

Responsibilities
Interns will work alongside the Sales Team to help with, but not limited to:

• Writing purchase and consignment orders
• Fulfilling store product requests
• Managing client inventory, product data, and imagery
• Researching and managing store/buyer contacts
• Assisting with FW21 Market prep and virtual buying appointments
• Generally assisting the team

Requirements

• Proficiency in Excel
• Professional written and verbal skills
• A strong, analytical, and detail-oriented work ethic
• Passionate about the fashion industry and are excited to learn more about sales
• Major plus if you have prior experience in the Fashion industry or have a good understanding of Fashion GPS and/or NuORDER software
• Current student or recent graduate (college credit available, but not required)
• Availability for a minimum of 2 days per week

We are more than willing to provide training to the right candidate. Possibility to be hired on or after internship, for the right candidate.

To apply for a Sales Internship position, please email your resume to: alexis@megamegaprojects.com and sarah@megamegaprojects.com

