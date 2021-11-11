Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Carolina Herrera Red Gown Edition

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Following a series of appearances in New York City this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on Wednesday, where Prince Harry presented the Intrepid Valor Award to five service members, veterans and military families. For the black tie event, Meghan Markle turned to what has become one of her go-to designers, especially for important events: Wes Gordon's Carolina Herrera.

The Duchess walked the red carpet wearing a custom strappy gown, complete with dramatic train, in the house's signature crimson hue. A front slit on the skirt gave a peek at her satin pointed-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels, in a coordinated shade of red. Both she and Prince Harry (who was suited up in Giorgio Armani) wore poppy brooches, as a nod to Remembrance Day.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On the beauty front, the Duchess of Sussex pulled her hair back into a slick high bun, which drew attention to her sharp eyeliner look and highlighted cheeks.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

137 Gallery 137 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.