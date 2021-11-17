Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Oscar de la Renta Blouse on 'Ellen'

The Duchess of Sussex is set to appear on her first daytime talk show since receiving that title.

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to appear on her first daytime talk show since receiving that title. She sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for a in-studio interview set to air on Nov. 18.

In a teaser for the interview, Markle recalls visiting the same Warner Brothers lot where "Ellen" films for auditions (and tells a charming anecdote about the beat-up old car she'd drive to get there).

For the TV appearance, the Duchess chose a flow-y white blouse with balloon sleeves and cut-outs by Oscar de la Renta. She paired the top with simple black pants and heels, as well as a perfectly shiny, loosely wavy, center-parted blowout.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

