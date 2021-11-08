Mother - Sample Sale at 206 E 9th Str. DTLA 90015 - UP TO 75% OFF
Hey LA, Mother is back! Get ready to find your new favorite pair of jeans - shop an incredible selection at our Mother Denim sample sale! Tees, Tops, Knits, Outerwear, Accessories & more are also on sale at up to 75% off retail prices for Men & Women.
Want to skip the line? Book an appointment now.
When:
Wednesday, November 10 - Sunday, November 14
10 AM - 6 PM daily (PDT)
Where?
206 E 9th Street, 2nd floor, DTLA 90015
Follow us: @eclipse_official_la
Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com