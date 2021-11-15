MVPR is hiring a Celeb/VIP Account Manager In New York, NY

New York City based boutique PR agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its VIP division. The ideal candidate will possess a comprehensive network of relationships with the world’s leading celebrities, fashion stylists, publicist contacts, industry agents and influencers and be able to lead client accounts. The successful candidate must have a minimum of 5 years Celeb and VIP experience in the fashion industry, proven relationships and a strong interest in relevant pop culture. Agency experience is preferred.

Key Responsibilities:

Proactively securing Celebrity/VIP opportunities for upcoming red carpet, press junket, events and street style placements.

Strategize and oversee Celeb & VIP gifting programs across multiple client accounts simultaneously.

Build and maintain strong relationships with stylists, managers, influencers & VIP’s for strategic opportunities for clients.

Multitask across multiple client accounts and projects under deadline.

Identify and implement on brand VIP & influencer partnership opportunities (paid and unpaid).

Discovering and nurturing relations with new talent.

Interface with clients regularly via client calls and meetings.

Managing the junior VIP team.

Overseeing daily account management with assistant duties including sample send-outs, updating contact lists, developing recaps and agendas, and preparing weekly and monthly reports.

Overseeing the reporting of send outs, coverage achieved and forthcoming coverage and collating coverage and date for monthly reports.

Skills and Required Experience:

Proven relationships with key celebrity, stylist, publicist and manager contacts.

Min. 5+ years of experience working in fashion + accessories public relations with experience managing multiple client accounts; agency experience is preferred.

Experience managing contracts between celebrities, VIPs and brands.

Team leadership skills.

Experience developing strategies through execution with a track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients.

Knowledge of all media including strong understanding of digital landscape and social media platforms.

Creative thinker and extremely detail oriented.

Proven track record of dressing celebrities, a database of top stylists, VIPs and socials.

Hard-working and proactive candidate who is enthusiastic, works well within a team and has a passion for Celebrity/VIP relations across all sectors.

An understanding of the fashion industry is vital.

Highly proficient with Fashion GPS/Launchmetrics, MS Word, Excel, Dropbox and social media platforms.

Please send cover letter & resumes to Megan@mvpublicrelations.com



@mvpr_nyc, www.mvpublicrelations.com