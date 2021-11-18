Must Read: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Jeanne Damas Talks Five Years of Rouje

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Naomi Osaka joins Victoria's Secret VS Collective

Not long after revealing Hailey Bieber as a new member of the VS Collective, Victoria's Secret announced that Naomi Osaka would also join the group, which includes Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adut Akech and more. "Tennis is an individual sport, so it's not often that I get to be part of a team and a collective," Osaka said, in a statement. "I'm so excited to get going and partner with all of these amazing women and to see what we can achieve together as the VS Collective." {Fashionista inbox}

Jeanne Damas reflects on five years of Rouje

Speaking with WWD's Joelle Diderich, Jeanne Damas discusses the five-year anniversary of her brand Rouje, her new book and what comes next for her business. {WWD}

Depop partners with IMG Models and the Black in Fashion Council

Depop and IMG Models have come together to open an online storefront stocked with pieces from the closets of some of the biggest names on its roster — Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Tess McMillan and Wisdom Kaye, among others — to benefit the Black in Fashion Council. "Fashion is all about self-expression — a physical manifestation of our emotions and a way for people, no matter who they are, to be seen in their truest forms. It's so important that those in and out of the industry continue to support organizations like Black in Fashion Council who are fighting for diversity, equity and inclusion within fashion," Smalls said, in a statement. "I'm honored to donate some of my own personal pieces to the Depop x IMG Models shop so that someone else can feel just as empowered and confident in them as I do." Shop Depop x IMG Models here. {Fashionista inbox}

