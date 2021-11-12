Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
11 Cozy Clogs on Sale That Will Warm Your Soles

From shearling-lined mules to furry slides.
If you've spent the last few weeks picking out gifts for your loved ones, here's your sign to focus your shopping efforts on yourself this weekend. We all deserve to treat ourselves, and purchasing a pair of cozy slip-ons that you can wear indoors and outdoors is really the winter gift that keeps on giving. From shearling-lined mules to furry slides, we've rounded up the best cozy clogs that will surely fluff and snuggle their way into your heart — or at least your soles. And to go easy on your wallet in preparation for all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun, all of the chic footwarmers in the gallery below are on sale. Happy shopping!

