11 Cozy Clogs on Sale That Will Warm Your Soles

Photo: Imaxtree

If you've spent the last few weeks picking out gifts for your loved ones, here's your sign to focus your shopping efforts on yourself this weekend. We all deserve to treat ourselves, and purchasing a pair of cozy slip-ons that you can wear indoors and outdoors is really the winter gift that keeps on giving. From shearling-lined mules to furry slides, we've rounded up the best cozy clogs that will surely fluff and snuggle their way into your heart — or at least your soles. And to go easy on your wallet in preparation for all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun, all of the chic footwarmers in the gallery below are on sale. Happy shopping!

11 Gallery 11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.