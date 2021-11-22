Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Fashion Assistant In New York, NY
PWC is looking for a Fashion Assistant to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC.
Responsibilities include:
• Track all samples/items/comp loans
• Assemble client credits and keep up to date
• Obtain press clippings in timely manner and scan in timely manner to send to clients/account teams
• Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / etc. that apply to division
and alert team accordingly
• Responsible for keeping showrooms / product closet neat and orderly
• Maintain collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)
• Maintain and update contact/media lists
• Assist with press kit preparation, distribution and follow-up – for send-outs and mailings
• Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and
professional manner
• Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services
• Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
• Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack
• When in-person events resume, assist and volunteer, regardless of division, whenever help is needed
• Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy
Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred
• Open to all Candidates
Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com
About Paul Wilmot Communications:
Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.
Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.