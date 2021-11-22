Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Fashion Assistant In New York, NY

Over the course of the last 20 years, PWC has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele

PWC is looking for a Fashion Assistant to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC.

Responsibilities include:

• Track all samples/items/comp loans

• Assemble client credits and keep up to date

• Obtain press clippings in timely manner and scan in timely manner to send to clients/account teams

• Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / etc. that apply to division

and alert team accordingly

• Responsible for keeping showrooms / product closet neat and orderly

• Maintain collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)

• Maintain and update contact/media lists

• Assist with press kit preparation, distribution and follow-up – for send-outs and mailings

• Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and

professional manner

• Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services

• Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

• Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack

• When in-person events resume, assist and volunteer, regardless of division, whenever help is needed

• Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred

• Open to all Candidates

Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com



About Paul Wilmot Communications:

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.

