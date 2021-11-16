Premium New York Apparel Brand Is Hiring A Fashion PR / Marketing Assistant (Remote)

Fashion PR / Marketing Assistant

Premium New York apparel brand is seeking freelance Fashion PR / Marketing Assistant to help with promotions, media & press relations. Motivated contributor needed to relay creative ideas, styling and trend research. This is a remote position for a brand that targets fashionistas in the USA and London.

What You’ll Be Doing

-Research fashion trends, popular sites, articles and apparel industry information

-Build partnerships with agencies, brands, vendors, models, photographers and influencers -Compile lists of influencers, media, press and apparel contacts -Assist with creative brainstorming for marketing, promotions and collabs

-Monitor and track online accounts, editorial costs other media channels -Assist with setting and keeping timelines and due dates, schedule meetings -Assist with decision making for fashion merchandising, styling and layout -Team organization; build administrative lists, databases and digital files -Find and integrate apps and other tools and resources to aid projects

Success Skills

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Fashion Merchandising, Communications, Journalism, or similar.

- Experience of 1-3+ years preferred working in the fashion industry in an administrative, merchandising or marketing capacity -Solid experience in MS Office and Google products. Adobe skills a plus, but not required. -Will consider related internships or live course work as additional experience

- Online savvy with social media, apps, sites, fashion /retail related sites - Excellent attention to details and communication. Service-oriented and relationship builder -Creative contributor who can participate in Zoom meetings and brainstorming sessions -High interest in fashion; willing to learn the business and creative side of apparel



To apply please email connect@talentsuede.com and put “Freelance PR Marketing Asst” in the subject line.



This is a freelance, part-time hourly remote role, paid every 2 weeks, approximately 20 hours per week, flex hours. Duration is approximately 4-6 months.



Talent Suede jobs – to see more jobs openings, check our web site www.talentsuede.com and follow our job alerts on IG @talentsuede.com. We look forward to connecting!