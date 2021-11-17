Great Outfits in Fashion History: a Then-Newly-Engaged Priyanka Chopra Sparkling in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Ralph Lauren's role in Priyanka Chopra Jonas' and Nick Jonas' love story has been well-documented: Before they even started dating, they attended the Met Gala in 2017 as guests of the brand; fast-forward to their December 2018 wedding, Chopra wore two custom Ralph Lauren gowns (which you can read about here), while Jonas wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label. A few months before walking down the aisle, though, they made their first public appearance as an engaged couple — at a Ralph Lauren fashion show.

Chopra and Jonas were on the guest list for the brand's 50th anniversary blowout in Central Park during New York Fashion Week, and they arrived in spectacular style, her wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck gown from Ralph Lauren Collection embellished all over in a minimal houndstooth pattern, him a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and black bow-tie, all Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

It wasn't exactly coordinated, but it was certainly considered, the looks contrasting in a way that made each of them stand out without dimming the other's shine.

Chopra kept the emphasis on her spectacular gown with few accessories (the standout: her then-brand-new cushion-cut diamond engagement ring from Tiffany & Co.) and pared-back but striking beauty (hair pulled into a bun, bold red lip).

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

