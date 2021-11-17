Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Publish date:

Great Outfits in Fashion History: a Then-Newly-Engaged Priyanka Chopra Sparkling in Ralph Lauren

With future husband Nick Jonas.
Author:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Ralph Lauren's role in Priyanka Chopra Jonas' and Nick Jonas' love story has been well-documented: Before they even started dating, they attended the Met Gala in 2017 as guests of the brand; fast-forward to their December 2018 wedding, Chopra wore two custom Ralph Lauren gowns (which you can read about here), while Jonas wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label. A few months before walking down the aisle, though, they made their first public appearance as an engaged couple — at a Ralph Lauren fashion show. 

Chopra and Jonas were on the guest list for the brand's 50th anniversary blowout in Central Park during New York Fashion Week, and they arrived in spectacular style, her wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck gown from Ralph Lauren Collection embellished all over in a minimal houndstooth pattern, him a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and black bow-tie, all Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week2

Recommended Articles

It wasn't exactly coordinated, but it was certainly considered, the looks contrasting in a way that made each of them stand out without dimming the other's shine. 

Chopra kept the emphasis on her spectacular gown with few accessories (the standout: her then-brand-new cushion-cut diamond engagement ring from Tiffany & Co.) and pared-back but striking beauty (hair pulled into a bun, bold red lip). 

Priyanka Chopra attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week

With the holidays around the corner, it's time to revisit turtleneck dresses as a formidable party look, with Chopra as our muse. Shop some of our favorites in the gallery, below.

Tanya Taylor Letta Dress
Eloquii Sheer Sequin Column Maxi
Ambush WOOL BLEND JERSEY TURTLENECK LONG DRESS
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing Vivienne Westwood in Midtown on May 2, 2018
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Priyanka Chopra Epitomizing Daytime Glamour

This is the energy I'm bringing to my post-pandemic wardrobe.

Apr 21, 2021
emma-watson-ralph-lauren-white-dress-noah-premiere-3
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Emma Watson in an Ethereal White Ralph Lauren Dress

This is the perfect white dress, as far as I'm concerned.

Mar 26, 2021
Greta Lee attends The New York Premiere Of The Sixth & Final Season Of "Girls"
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Greta Lee in Fruity Sandy Liang

Warm weather dressing inspiration.

Apr 7, 2021
Leighton Meester attends the Proenza Schouler Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Leighton Meester Front Row at a 2010 Proenza Schouler Show

Yes, there's a PS1 involved.

Jul 7, 2021