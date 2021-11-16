Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rinko Kikuchi in Elegant Chanel Pompoms

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Listen, there's no question that a well-placed pompom can be fun, whether it's a multicolor rainbow trim on a summer skirt or a thick knit number topping your winter beanie. (Other fun pompoms include the cheerleading kind and Homestar Runner's best friend, for an internet throwback.)

But, making the pompom elegant? That's a tricker line to toe — unless, of course, you're Chanel and you transform the humble pompom by making them out of chiffon camellias, as the brand did on this dress worn by actor Rinko Kikuchi to the 2007 Golden Globes.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The dress takes on almost a sea creature vibe, making it a fun and less expected choice for such a serious red carpet. The color is a classic — a pale, blushy-lilac — serving as the perfect backdrop for this kind of experimentation. Asymmetrical layers are weighted down by camellia-shaped pompoms at the hem and hanging gently from the shoulders, where they're pinned down by oversized black silk bows.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The rest of the look is kept remarkably simple, with kohl-rimmed eyes, a pink glossy lip and diamond camellia earrings providing the pop up top, and a black clutch and black heels at the bottom. It helps keep the focus on all those fun pompoms; if I was Kikuchi, I would've had a hard time not spending the whole night twirling around.

If you're pompom-wary, adding in a simple bow detail can elevate any look to party status. Shop Kikuchi-inspired picks below

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.