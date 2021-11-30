RK c- Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

RK Communications is actively seeking a senior account executive for its New York headquarters. The role will report in to the President and provide PR support across the company’s roster of NY fashion and beauty brands.



An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must , this role is a hybrid position requiring in-office work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week. RK Communications’ staff work from home on Mondays and Fridays.



An individual in this role must have 3-5 years’ relevant work experience in PR working on multiple fashion and/or beauty brands. A strong understanding of the cultural landscape is a plus, as is knowledge of affiliate marketing.



The ideal candidate will have an excitement for collaboration, an appetite for ideating beyond traditional public relations responsibilities and has a thoughtful approach to their day-to-day work.



The position is based in New York.

Qualifications:



· Ability to secure at-once coverage across fashion and various endemic media (men’s lifestyle, shelter, etc.)

· Existing relationships with macro, micro and nano influencers as well as traditional media

· Familiarity with affiliate partnerships among the nano and micro influencer set

· Interest in conducting in-person meetings with press and talent at RK c-‘s TriBeCa showroom

· Proven ability to build relationships across media verticals and industries

· An enthusiasm for expanding skill set and knowledge beyond traditional PR, with a focus on integrated communications planning

· Proficiency in Google analytics and SEO is a plus

· Proven ability to work across multiple clients and meet/communicate deadlines internally and externally

· Strong written skills to effectively pitch for at-once opportunities

· PC or Mac computer proficiency

· MUST HAVE AT LEAST 3-5 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE (internship-only experience will not be considered)



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, subject line Senior Account Executive.