Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sadie Sink in a Tea-Length Miu Miu Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

"All Too Well: The Short Film" star Sadie Sink practically came out of the womb a red-carpet star, and by the womb we mean the cast of "Stranger Things," which she joined around age 15. With help from stylist Molly Dickson, the actor quickly established a stylish-yet-demure aesthetic, always looking sweet and feminine without veering too cutesy. This was exemplified by her custom Miu Miu look at the 2018 Golden Globes.

I love that she didn't go for a full-length gown, opting instead for tea-length with an A-line shape (and a darling velvet bow at the waist). Paired with pointy-toe kitten heels, the overall silhouette has a '50s feel, but the strappy bodice, crisp fabric and sparkly hardware and jewelry modernize the look.

Bias-cut and column silhouettes might dominate the market these days, but this look serves as a reminder of how fun and timeless an A-line, tea-length dress can be for a special event like, say, a holiday party. Shop a few in the gallery below.

