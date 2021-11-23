Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Must Read: Saks Partners With Obama Foundation for Holiday Campaign, Linda Wells Joins Air Mail

Plus, what the supply chain crisis can teach us about how we shop.
Saks 2021 Window Unveiling_Caitlin James, Michelle Obama, Dreshta Bohria, Jada Yelverton-Graves

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Saks Fifth Avenue rolls out 2021 holiday campaign with Obama Foundation
On Monday night, Saks Fifth Avenue had its annual holiday window unveiling, with the help of Michelle Obama. The retailer announced a partnership with the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which, in addition to special dedicated windows at its Fifth Avenue flagship, includes a curated collection that will benefit the program, which aims to empower adolescent girls through education and career shadowing opportunities. The company is also pledging $1 million to the Girls Opportunity Alliance. {Fashionista Inbox}

Linda Wells joins Air Mail 
WWD reports that Linda Wells is now a beauty and wellness columnist at Graydon Carter's Air Mail. "I've missed having a regular gig, especially as the number of new products is skyrocketing every day," she told Jenny B. Fine. "I'm eager to get back to writing personal essays, to analyzing trends, to digging into new ingredients and habits and to sorting out — or trying to sort out — what it all means." Her first story is set to come out in December. {WWD}

What the supply chain crisis can teach us about how we shop
Deonna Anderson, Whitney Bauck, Terry Nguyen and Maddie Stone delve into the Covid-19 crisis's effect on the global supply chain and its impact on the way we think about shopping, consumption and the environment as we enter the holiday season. {Grist}

