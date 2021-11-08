Must Read: Sarah Jessica Parker Covers 'Vogue,' A First Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany & Co.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the December 2021 cover of "Vogue." Photo: Dan Jackson for "Vogue"

Sarah Jessica Parker covers the December issue of Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker stars on the December cover of Vogue in a blush-colored Dolce & Gabbana tulle confection. The gown looks like an enlarged and enhanced homage to Carrie Bradshaw's iconic tutu, making it an appropriate image to represent Parker's highly anticipated return to the character in "And Just Like That..." this month. Inside the issue, the actor opens up to Naomi Fry about the decision to bring the show back and add in more diverse characters. Plus, Parker reveals that she's kept every piece of clothing that Carrie wore on all six seasons. {Vogue}

A first look at Supreme's collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Supreme revealed its new collaboration with Tiffany & Co. over the weekend, and it's filled with pieces that appeal to skater boys and those that sang about them in 2002. The collection drops on Nov. 11, and according to images teased on Instagram, the capsule includes everything from a key-shaped pocket knife and heart-shaped stud earrings to a pearl necklace with a silver tag. The showpiece of the collaboration is a Supreme-logoed Tiffany & Co. heart-shaped charm. {WWD}

Hailey Bieber is the newest member of Victoria's Secret's VS Collective

Hailer Bieber got her wings. Well, sort of. The model was just announced as the newest member of Victoria's Secret's VS Collective, the lingerie label's new and improved model program that replaced the traditional Angels with a diverse and inspiring group of women, such as Megan Rapinoe. For her first campaign, Bieber shows off the brand's new four-piece lingerie sets. {InStyle}

Hill House Home sets sights on expansion

After making the defining garment of the Covid-19 era, Hill House Home is expanding its apparel offerings beyond the "nap dress" and opening a holiday pop-up. Business of Fashion's Diana Pearl got the inside scoop on the brand's expansion plan, and how it hopes to continue riding the wave of success long after people leave their homes. {Business of Fashion}

How drop shipping works

In Terry Nguyen's latest piece for Vox, she dives deep into how drop shipping operates and what role the decades-old business model plays in e-commerce. "Drop shipping — and the forces that enable an individual to outsource, buy wholesale, rebrand and sell overseas goods — is a pronounced feature of global capitalism, not a bug," Nguyen writes. "Aided by e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Shopify, this model has sprung from the interwoven, complex network of material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and sellers to affect nearly every American who shops online." {Vox}

Homepage photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD

