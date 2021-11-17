Savannah Engel Is Seeking Fall '21 PR Interns In New York, NY
Savannah Engel Public Relations Team is seeking motivated, reliable, and enthusiastic PR interns to start immediately for the Fall semester. The candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. This position will start ASAP and will be in person. Previous Fashion PR experience is ideal but not required.
TIMELINE: Fall 2021 Semester
RESPONSIBILITIES:
· Knowledge of email correspondence
· Sample trafficking & inventory management, including runs in the city
· Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
· Keeping all spreadsheets organized & up to date
· Assisting and work any client events
· Press coverage tracking and logging
· Ownership of monthly press reports
· Celebrity dressing
· Must be able to keep up with last-minute responsibilities and schedule changes
CLIENTS INCLUDE:
-Markarian
-PatBO
-Morgan Lane
-MONTSERRAT New York
-Danarys
-Bar Calico and Georgia Room
-Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief
Please send resumes to the Kim@savannahengel.com with the subject line as: Fashion PR Internship