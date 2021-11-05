Scenario Communications Is Hiring An Account Director In Los Angeles, CA Or New York, NY

Scenario Communications is seeking an Account Director with solid business, fashion, and lifestyle media contacts aligning with lifestyle, entertainment, fashion/beauty, technology, consumer, and events. The position requires a minimum of six years experience at an agency or similar company. Someone in this role must have a proven track record of managing accounts, highly-motivated, have a professional manner, a sharp attention to detail, be able to work in a fast-paced environment, multi-task and collaborate with team members, provide mentorship and oversee junior team members, and demonstrate an ability to manage accounts with minimal supervision. The role is responsible for leading and directing the creation of strategic public relations initiatives for a client. Account Directors are evaluated on overall new business contributions, client service management, and media relations ability on both an individual and team basis. Candidate can be located in New York or Los Angeles area. Position will start as work from home until we return to an office. There may be times that after-hours support may be needed for virtual, in-market and sometimes on-site at various locations (some travel may be involved).

Day-to-day activities include :

Media Relations: Actively pitch clients and secure regular media placements on behalf of clients, including features, articles, etc. Has developed longstanding relationships with top-tier press and influencers.

Media Outreach: Build and nurture relationships with top press business, tech, and trade media.

Strategic Planning: They direct and lead a team to meet client goals and provide strategic counsel to their clients, as well as ensure campaign goals are delivered and service level agreements are met. Work in tandem with teams in both the NY and LA offices to actively pitch media, solidify communication plans, and liaise with client.

Written Communications: Originate and disseminate compelling and creative documents (e.g., pitches, press releases, interview requests/schedules, media strategies). Stimulates ideas for new materials and improvements.

Client Relations: Actively leads and engages with client to develop ideas and partnerships that achieve their goals.

Client Workload: Managing an extended portfolio of clients and ensuring consistency of service is delivered in line with company policy.

Desired Characteristics:

Knowledge of the PR industry is a must!

Strong relationships with business press with examples of recent, secured placements.

Leadership and mentorship skills.

Self-motivated individual who is responsive and able to be productive and results-driven in a work from home environment.

Be a proactive and creative thinker.

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills.

Strong computer proficiency, including knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint & Excel.

To Apply: Please send your resume to Hayley.Antonian@scenariopr.com, subject line Account Director.



About Scenario:



Scenario is much more than an agency. We’re an extension of your team. We deliver boutique-level service with big ideas and creative thinking. Founded in 2018, our team members are based in Los Angeles and New York, and bring decades of communications experience across corporate, technology, fashion, beauty, health and fitness, lifestyle, television and entertainment. We are equally facile working to establish new start-ups as well as reinvigorating iconic brands.



Scenario is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.



We provide health insurance, annual investment in your 401k, paid time off, and encourage team activities and celebrations.