Great Outfits in Fashion History: Selita Ebanks in a Frothy, Frilly Confection

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As we enter the holiday season, there are certain styles that feel expected, as fun as they are: piles of thick velvet, miles and miles of sequins, lush jewel tones. But if you're looking to stand out, there are less obvious choices to be made.

Selita Ebanks may have worn this outstanding outfit to a Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala in May 2012, but it wouldn't be out of place at a festive winter party, either. The dress is a frothy, frilly confection from Christian Siriano's Spring 2012 collection, an otherwise simple chiffon shirtdress covered in rosettes at the sleeves, bust, hips and hem.

Sounds pretty springy, right? But rendered in a neutral, mushroom shade of taupe, this is the kind of dress that could take you through all seasons. Ebanks paired hers with a pair of gold peep-toe Christian Louboutins, but picture it with sheer black tights and a fun pump, and you've got a standout holiday party look that's anything but expected.

Even if you're not looking for an event-ready piece, shades of mushroom are perfect for all your winter wardrobe needs. Shop Ebanks-inspired picks in the gallery below:

