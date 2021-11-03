Do Yourself a Favor and Invest in a Good Pair of Black Ankle Boots
You can't go wrong with a pair of classic black ankle boots. They go with everything in your wardrobe, from jeans to frilly dresses. Even if you pick up a style with current details, be they kitten heels or embellished zippers or patent sheen, the slick look of the material transcends trends. They're not tied to a specific season — yes, we associate them with cold-weather dressing, but they're just as appropriate in April as they are in November. And because this silhouette is almost like a blank canvas in terms of what you can do with it, you can find a style that fits your aesthetic, wardrobe needs and budget.
Shop some of our favorite black ankle boots on the market for fall and beyond in the gallery, below.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
