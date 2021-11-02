Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Publish date:

This Is the Best Way to Warm Up to Wild Prints

This season's zebra stripes and leopard spots are more colorful (and cozy) than ever.
Author:
shop-colorful-animal-print-sweaters-knits

Trippy prints ruled summer, covering everything from swimwear to all sorts of abbreviated going-out garments. If you're still not over them or the joyful mood these colorful patterns conjure up, we've got good news: The trend is trickling into fall — only, the autumnal riffs on these bright and bold motifs take cues from animals in the wild, rather than a lava lamp. 

Brands will pretty consistently throw in a few leopard spots or tiger stripes into their collections. (Just look at the Spring 2022 runways.) But it's less expected to see these patterns done colorfully (think: rainbow zebra stripes), especially for the humdrum snow season. But they're not alone in wanting this winter to be a fun one for our closets: Global tastemakers confirmed the vibrant cold-weather dressing trend with their street style from the most recent fashion month.

Ahead, we've rounded up a collection of cozy knits that will help you warm up to wild animal prints. For the advanced pattern-mixers and maximalists, there are multi-colored cardigans that can be worn with leather trousers or printed tights; for those that prefer to blend in, we've also included a few fuzzy cheetah classics that can be tamed with jeans or basic black joggers. Shop them all, below. 

Recommended Articles

iro zebra
rachel antonoff sweater
by-far-yellow-alpaca-zebra-scarf
19
Gallery
19 Images

