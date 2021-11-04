It's Time to Lean Into Leather Weather

Photo: Imaxtree

As mentions of pumpkin, changing leaves and other autumnal cliches begin to fill our annoyingly shorter days, getting dressed is starting to feel more like a task. There are layers to pile on, cashmere accessories to coordinate, boots to break in. And for some — especially those that hibernated in fleece last winter — there's the relearning of what's cool to wear when it's cold outside. Knits have become a go-to easy throw-on for all seasons, but let's not forget the buttery-soft wardrobe hero that remains one of the best seasonal closet investments: leather.

The smooth fan-favorite fabric has day-to-night wearability. A slick tailored pant with a loafer sets the right tone for the office, while the same trouser can be worn with a more fanciful flat or crystal-embellished heel to a holiday party. Looking for comfort? Pick a wide-legged version or even a midi skirt. And if you're a denim die-hard, there are ample blazer, shacket, long coat and puffer styles on the market that will add some tactile intrigue to your cold-weather lineup.

To get your search for a luxe fall companion started, we found an assortment of leather garments — many of which are made using vegan leather alternatives — that are available at a range of prices. Really lean into leather weather by wearing it from top to bottom, or pick one budget-breaking piece that you'll wear on repeat.

27 Gallery 27 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.