November 4, 2021
It's Time to Lean Into Leather Weather

There are several sleek ways to incorporate the luxe fabric into your fall outfits.
As mentions of pumpkin, changing leaves and other autumnal cliches begin to fill our annoyingly shorter days, getting dressed is starting to feel more like a task. There are layers to pile on, cashmere accessories to coordinate, boots to break in. And for some — especially those that hibernated in fleece last winter — there's the relearning of what's cool to wear when it's cold outside. Knits have become a go-to easy throw-on for all seasons, but let's not forget the buttery-soft wardrobe hero that remains one of the best seasonal closet investments: leather

The smooth fan-favorite fabric has day-to-night wearability. A slick tailored pant with a loafer sets the right tone for the office, while the same trouser can be worn with a more fanciful flat or crystal-embellished heel to a holiday party. Looking for comfort? Pick a wide-legged version or even a midi skirt. And if you're a denim die-hard, there are ample blazer, shacket, long coat and puffer styles on the market that will add some tactile intrigue to your cold-weather lineup. 

To get your search for a luxe fall companion started, we found an assortment of leather garments — many of which are made using vegan leather alternatives — that are available at a range of prices. Really lean into leather weather by wearing it from top to bottom, or pick one budget-breaking piece that you'll wear on repeat. 

priory leather jacket
aeron leather
stand studio jacket
