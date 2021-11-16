Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Fact: Everyone Looks Great in a Pearl Necklace

And every outfit can benefit from one.
New York str S22 076

In case you've missed it: All of our crushes have been wearing pearl necklaces lately. Though it's not exactly a new trend, it's a welcome reminder that a) everyone looks great in a pearl necklace, and b) they can dress up any outfit, no matter the occasion. Today's pearl necklaces are still polished, but more playful and more amenable to casual, everyday wear. They'll come in a variety of lengths and sizes, adorned with fun charms or slick hardware, to fit whatever mood you're in or vibe you're going for. 

Consider one of the 17 modern strands of pearls in the gallery below for your fall accessory rotation.

Notte Giardino+Pearl+Necklace-1
Roxanne Assoulin Princess Pearls Necklaces
Aligheri La Calliope Genuine Pearl Necklace Nordstrom
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

