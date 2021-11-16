Fact: Everyone Looks Great in a Pearl Necklace

Photo: Imaxtree

In case you've missed it: All of our crushes have been wearing pearl necklaces lately. Though it's not exactly a new trend, it's a welcome reminder that a) everyone looks great in a pearl necklace, and b) they can dress up any outfit, no matter the occasion. Today's pearl necklaces are still polished, but more playful and more amenable to casual, everyday wear. They'll come in a variety of lengths and sizes, adorned with fun charms or slick hardware, to fit whatever mood you're in or vibe you're going for.

Consider one of the 17 modern strands of pearls in the gallery below for your fall accessory rotation.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.