November 17, 2021
Small Girls PR is Hiring an Account Supervisor, Sustainable Fashion & Innovative Retail in New York

We are looking for an Account Supervisor to guide the day-to-day conversation and strategic counsel and join our team that focuses on fashion, innovative retail, sustainability, and consumer lifestyle, working with clients such as thredUP, The Pill Club, and more.
There is no one-size-fits-all for an SGPR client as we work across consumer tech, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and social impact organizations. We've handled mergers for GE, launched brands that challenge the norm like Billie, created a closet calculator to see how recycled clothing impacts the environment with thredUP, and catapulted Olay’s Super Bowl ad to the cover of AdWeek.

Our clients turn to us for long-term strategy, brand purpose architecture, creative pitch angles, and out-of-the-box ideas that bring their positioning to life in thoughtful ways. As the client lead, the Account Supervisor will drive the client relationships, leading junior staff to deliver.

Note: While this position is Work From Home through the end of the year, we will begin a hybrid in office schedule 2 days a week in 2022.

How you’ll make an impact:

· Drive long-term strategy and create tentpole campaigns.
· Build strong rapport with clients and operate as a lead contact.
· Furnish angles that positions clients as industry leaders across consumer and business landscapes.
· Proactively originate out-of-the-box ideas that strengthen client’s marketplace positioning.
· Secure preferred client coverage through tailored media outreach.
· Professionally develop and guide junior team members to succeed.
· Manage in all directions to make sure everyone is appropriately briefed, and projects run smoothly.
· Furnish insights that capture both quantitative and qualitative results, acknowledging major wins, lessons learned, and moments of impact delivered by the team.

Why we’ll love you:

· You have 4-5+ years of experience in media relations, corporate communications, or public relations with client leadership experience and proven warm reporter relationships.
· You know about trends, communities, and events before others, generating campaign suggestions that connect these emerging concepts to client initiatives
· You are organizationally strong. You plan and delegate in a productive manner, focusing on key priorities.
· You love coming up with new experimental ways for everything from pitch angles to events to storytelling through brand partnerships.

Why You’ll Love Us:

· A strong culture: We have an employee-led committee that determines company policy together and another dedicated to planning our weekly celebrations and quarterly outings (virtual or otherwise), book clubs and employee-coached trivia & intramural activities, a pet-friendly office when we’re not remote, a penchant for karaoke, and we’ve even taken our staff on vacations overseas.
· Atypical Time: PTO is in addition to Summer Fridays and time off for Unsick Days dedicated to preventative care.
· We invest in you: We offer medical plans that are 100% employer covered, contribute to your 401k annually (whether you decide to contribute or not), in addition to contributing towards your dental, vision, data plan coverage, and daily commute. We budget for you to network as well as reimburse professional development as it applies to roles, from InDesign to public speaking.

To Apply: Please send your resume to Chelsea.Addy@SmallGirlsPR.com, subject line Account Supervisor, Fashionista.

We are a diverse and high performing company that is dedicated to creating an inspiring workplace for all. It is the policy of Small Girls PR to provide equal opportunities to all qualified persons, and to recruit, hire, train, promote, and compensate persons in all jobs without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation.

