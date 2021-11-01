Must Read: Telfar and Moose Knuckles Team Up on Outerwear Collection, What to Watch at COP26

Photo: Jason Nocito

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Telfar and Moose Knuckles team up on outerwear collection

Telfar is making its first foray into outerwear with a 17-piece capsule collection with the Canadian brand Moose Knuckles. Highlights from the collection include a classic bomber set with a matching pair of fox-trimmed boot-cut ski pants, as well as a double-breasted hybrid-wool and nylon puff peacoat and puff-hoodie hybrid emblazoned with the Telfar monogram. There's also a limited edition Puff-Telfar Shopper, which is a down nylon version of Telfar's original Medium Shopper. Prices range from $195 to $4,300, and the collaboration is available to shop now on Mooseknucklescanada.com and Telfar.net. {Fashionista inbox}

What to watch at COP26

With the 26th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP) underway, Business of Fashion's Rachel Deely reports on what the fashion industry needs to know about the two-week convention on critical climate targets. "Top of the priority list at this year's COP is how to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, which climate scientists say will be necessary in order to stave off the worst impacts of climate change," Deely writes. "Efforts to protect communities and habitats from the impact of climate change are also going to be a particular focus over the coming weeks. It's an area where fashion is exposed, with the industry's raw material and manufacturing supply chain linked to issues like deforestation and biodiversity loss." {Business of Fashion}

Highlights from Harryween

The best place to spot clever Halloween costumes over the weekend wasn't on neighborhood streets lined with candy-collecting teens; it was actually at the Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Guests were encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes, and Styles matched their effort on stage by dressing as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz." Vogue sent photographer Landon Phillips to capture their creativity. Standouts include many homages to Harry himself and cheerleaders from "Bring It On." {Vogue}

L'Oréal Paris names 2021 Women of Worth

On Monday, L'Oréal Paris announced its 2021 Women of Worth class, which recognizes the philanthropic achievements of 10 non-profit leaders from across the U.S. who bring to life the brand's signature tagline, "Because You're Worth It." This year's honorees have addressed some of society's most pressing issues, from the rising hate speech and xenophobia against Asian Americans to the underreporting of Black missing individuals. Head to L'Oréal's website to read their stories and then vote for one woman to be named this year's National Honoree, who will receive an additional $25,000 for their nonprofit. {Fashionsta inbox}

